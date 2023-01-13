Assetmark Inc. Has $124.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,467 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $124,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.20. 34,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $310.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.