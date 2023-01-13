Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,675 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $217,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $743,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $267.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

