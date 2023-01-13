Assetmark Inc. Purchases 53,855 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of United Therapeutics worth $55,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total value of $2,142,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total transaction of $2,142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,390 shares of company stock valued at $46,244,015 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.