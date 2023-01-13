Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $290,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.39. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $239.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

