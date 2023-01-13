Assetmark Inc. Sells 52,738 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.04% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $110,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.66. 25,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,278. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $547.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.73 and its 200-day moving average is $362.13.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

