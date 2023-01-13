AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 18,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,477,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.