Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.42) to GBX 112 ($1.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

