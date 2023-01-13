AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £101 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £101 ($123.05) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £118 ($143.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at £114.48 ($139.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.57. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($144.81). The stock has a market cap of £177.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10,902.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

