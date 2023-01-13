Atlantic Securities Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Neutral

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

CRM stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.79. The company has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,211,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,636 shares of company stock worth $26,086,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

