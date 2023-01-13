Atria Investments LLC Acquires 140,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,517 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,033 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,393,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,677,769 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

