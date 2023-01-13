Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,370 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 207,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.



