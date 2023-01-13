Atria Investments LLC Buys 10,166 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,331. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

