Atria Investments LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,284 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

