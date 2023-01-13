Atria Investments LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.11. 17,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

