Atria Investments LLC Has $49.02 Million Stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the period. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 94.67% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $49,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OALC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares during the period.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,001. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

