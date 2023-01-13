Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,925,000 after acquiring an additional 404,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,460 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

