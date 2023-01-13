Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,424 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,873 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

