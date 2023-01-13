Atria Investments LLC Sells 59,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 164,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

