Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 6.6%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.40 ($14.41) and last traded at €13.18 ($14.17). 15,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.36 ($13.29).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.84. The company has a market cap of $201.00 million and a PE ratio of -39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

