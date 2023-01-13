Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $52,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,482 shares of company stock worth $24,108,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.