Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $691.90 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $691.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $15.17 or 0.00080644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

