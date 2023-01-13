Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $691.90 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $691.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $15.17 or 0.00080644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064435 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009607 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023563 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003984 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
