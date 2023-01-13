Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,505,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.