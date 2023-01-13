Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.24% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.