Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 153.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 546,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQR opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

