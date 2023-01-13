Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $17.70 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,239,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,604,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

