Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.