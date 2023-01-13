Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $68.37 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,933.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

