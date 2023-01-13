Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %
BHP opened at $68.37 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
