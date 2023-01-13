Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,066 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

