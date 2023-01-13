Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 35,309 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 592,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

