AVINOC (AVINOC) Market Capitalization Tops $90.16 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. AVINOC has a market cap of $90.16 million and $478,949.21 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

