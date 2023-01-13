Avory & Company LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Target makes up about 0.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

