Avory & Company LLC Purchases 29,847 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

