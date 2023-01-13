Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading Up 9,900%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) shares were up 9,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Awilco Drilling Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

About Awilco Drilling

(Get Rating)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, as well as owns offshore drilling rigs for offshore drilling operations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

