Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.49 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00- EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $97.67 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

