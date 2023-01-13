Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.13.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,446. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

