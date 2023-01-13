B. Riley Increases Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $5.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GERN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Geron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

