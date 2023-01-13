B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE BTO traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.57. 3,619,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,073. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$512.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.