Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $158.53.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

