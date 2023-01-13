Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 97,013 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $158.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

