Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.43

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.