Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149,926. The company has a market cap of $282.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.