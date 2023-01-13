Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $38.44 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.94.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.