Bank of Hawaii Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOH. Compass Point lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE BOH opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

