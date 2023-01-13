Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.75

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $16.25. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2,998 shares.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

