Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $16.25. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2,998 shares trading hands.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 60.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.