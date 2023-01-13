Bank of The West Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of The West increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

PFE stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

