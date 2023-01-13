Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 222,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 130,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$116.19 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

