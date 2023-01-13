Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 6,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,217,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Baozun Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

