Barclays Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $47.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NYSE BCE opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

