Barclays Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $16.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.57. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

